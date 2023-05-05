Darren415

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Apr. 28

In this article we highlight the recently listed credit closed-end fund ("CEF") FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO). The fund has recently listed on the exchange and is working through its lock-up expiries which release additional shares. These expiries are the main things, in our view, that keep the discount at unusually wide levels. FSCO trades at a 35% discount and a 14.2% yield.

Overall, we wouldn't be surprised to see the fund's discount tighten considerably after its final lock-up expiry in mid-May. We saw something similar happen with a recently IPO'd business development company ("BDC"), Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), as we discuss below. At the same time we would be surprised to see the discount move to the loan CEF average (currently 11%) for the reasons discussed below.

The key takeaway from this article is that FSCO resembles a BDC in many of its aspects. Thinking about the fund as part-BDC and part-loan CEF clarifies how to think about its valuation and performance. FSCO presents an attractive tactical opportunity, as its discount is very likely to tighten somewhat after the final lock-up expiry. However, a case for a buy-and-hold position is less clear cut.

Fund Snapshot

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. allocates primarily to secured loans. The fund has close to two-thirds of its portfolio in floating-rate assets with smaller allocations to asset-based finance and equity. Unusually for a CEF, FSCO has about 40% of its holdings in private debt which gives it a BDC flavor.

FSCO

The fund is overweight healthcare and consumer services. A Technology sector allocation which tends to be a significant allocation in other loan CEFs and BDCs is not particularly prominent.

FSCO

FSCO is somewhat less diversified than the average loan CEF. Some of this is a function of holding private assets. BDCs, which allocate almost entirely to private securities, tend to be significantly less diversified than loan CEFs for the simple reason that each allocation takes much greater resources than it does for loan CEFs which can just buy a publicly traded security without having to negotiate and structure the loan.

FSCO

Fee Profile

The fund has an unusual fee profile. The first unusual element is its high management fee of 1.35% which was actually reduced from 1.5% before the fund listed on the exchange. This is well above the typical loan CEF fee which is closer to 0.8-1%.

The second unusual fee element is the incentive fee structure. Incentive fee structures are a standard feature of the BDC sector but basically unheard-of in the credit CEF space. The way this works is that the fund takes all of the net income generated between 6% and 6.667% on an annualized basis (the actual incentive works on a quarterly basis of 1.5% - 1.667%). It then takes 10% of any income above 6.667% on an annualized basis.

It certainly feels odd to reward a fund to generate more than 6% in net income in an environment where loans trade at high single-digits and T-Bills trade north of 5%. The fund currently generates a net income yield of 10% without straining too much so the "incentive" fee is a bit of a misnomer. A 6% hurdle is less of an incentive and really more of a secondary management fee. Over 2022 the incentive fee came out to 44% of the management fee. In short, investors should just think of the fund as having a 1.94% management fee, making its fee about double the average credit CEF.

If there is a saving grace here is that the 6-6.667% catch-up range is much thinner than the analogue for BDCs which tends to be on the order of 1.3-2% (i.e., BDCs take all of the net income across, in many cases, 7-8.75% of total net income). And the 10% incentive fee above the upper incentive range of 6.667% is less than the typical BDC fee multiple of 17-20%. FSCO also does not appear to have a net capital gain incentive fee which BDCs do have.

If the above discussion is confusing (as it might be for investors not familiar with BDCs), then the following diagram might help. It shows that the fund takes no incentive fee below net income of 6% (this is annualized from actual quarterly figures for a more intuitive presentation), then takes all of the net income up to 6.667% and then takes 10% of any further income.

Systematic Income

For 2022 the fund had total expenses outside of interest expense of 27% relative to total investment income. This is on the high side for loan CEFs which are closer to 18-22% on this metric.

Thinking About Valuation

The fund's valuation is clearly unusually wide relative to the loan CEF sector at about 3x the sector average. The key reasons for this, in our view, have to do with a lack of brand recognition, the fund's lack of a public track record, relatively high fees and the presence of less transparent private assets.

Perhaps the most important factor keeping the discount wide is the remaining lock-up expiry on 15-May where the last third of shares will be available for trading.

A good recent analogue of what's happening to FSCO is the recently IPO'd Business Development Company Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. BXSL also had three lock-up expiries shown in the chart below against its price trend. We can see that the stock's price only stabilized once the final lock-up was behind it.

Systematic Income

The one big difference between FSCO and BXSL is that the FSCO discount is much larger than BXSL had when it approached its last lock-up expiry. This suggests that while BXSL did have a substantial ~9% price drop on its last lock-up expiry we may not see the same sizable drop for FSCO.

This is because FSCO could see stronger demand due to its much wider discount. And two, some of the current holders will think twice before selling the fund at a 30-35% discount on the lock-up expiry. Why not wait for the supply to clear away and the discount to tighten?

Finally, it can be helpful to put FSCO in the context of the BDC sector given its BDC flavor. BDCs with a 5Y total NAV return comparable to that of FSCO (such as MRCC and PNNT) trade at discounts to book of 30-35% - roughly where FSCO trades today. At the same time, most investors looking at FSCO are unlikely to view it as a bad BDC but will rather view it as a decent loan CEF. This suggests that there should be sufficient demand from CEF investors to push the discount tighter over the medium term.

The key takeaway in this section is that first, it makes sense for tactical investors to nibble now even as we approach a potential air pocket for the fund while being ready to add on further discount widening in mid-May. And two, the fund's discount could very well end up on the wider side of the sector average over the longer term so investors expecting the discount to tighten to zero may be disappointed.

Thinking About Performance

Thinking about the fund's performance is tricky because of its unusual allocation.

One, it holds both public and private assets. Typically, you don't see this as loan CEFs hold public bank loans while BDCs hold private loans. And two, it has a non-trivial allocation to equity of 7% and asset-based finance of 6% which you also don't see much of in the loan CEF space but you do in BDCs. So, overall, the fund is kind of a mix of a loan CEF and a BDC.

The median loan CEF has a 2.9% 5Y total NAV return while the median BDC has a 9.6% 5Y total NAV return. FSCO has a 4% 5Y total NAV return. That's very good for loan CEFs but very bad for BDCs.

All in all, FSCO is arguably, somewhat closer to a loan CEF than a BDC as its majority holdings are public (private credit profile is about 40%) and its leverage of around 37% (at the end of Q4) is closer to the leverage profile of a typical loan CEF (the average BDC carries leverage north of 50%).

That said, it still carries a significant BDC flavor which suggests that, if anything, its performance is somewhat disappointing.

Income Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp.'s net income is linked to the path of short-term rates for two key reasons: its 63% allocation to floating-rate assets and its partial reliance on fixed-rate borrowings (about half of its borrowings are fixed-rate).

Normally, in the current environment, funds that have fixed-rate borrowings are at a significant advantage as these fixed-rate borrowings typically carry below-market rates of interest, having been issued prior to the recent jump in rates.

However, this is not really true of FSCO for two reasons: the spread over Libor on its loan / credit facilities is about 2-3x what loan CEFs pay and its fixed-rate preferreds coupons are not particularly low (outside of 1 out of 6 preferreds). Moreover, one preferred series with a 4.82% interest rate is due to mature in August and this will cause the fund's cost of leverage to rise slightly.

The fund's cost of debt was 5.68% as of 31-Dec 2022. Given where Libor was at the end of the year, this puts the fund's cost of debt at roughly Libor + 0.9% which is comparable to a typical loan CEF. However, short-term rates are expected to fall closer to 3% over the next couple of years and this descent will cause the fund's leverage cost to rise above that of the average loan CEF, putting it at a slight disadvantage from a cost of leverage perspective.

Net income trajectory profile is mixed. The fund increased its net income to $0.16 in Q4 vs. $0.15 in Q3. However the net income over the last 2 quarters was below that of the first two quarters of 2022.

The fund's latest distribution was $0.04945 which was 9.21% of the NAV in annualized terms as of its Q4 fact sheet (which quoted numbers as of Feb). As of today that has risen to 9.3% given the fall in the NAV. The fund's Q4 net income of $0.16 equates to a net investment income yield on NAV of 10% so there is quite a bit of room to raise the distribution given the 108% coverage. This coverage will likely rise slightly over Q1 given the additional impetus from rising base rates.

Takeaways

From a tactical perspective, we view FS Credit Opportunities Corp. as an attractive fund to nibble on now and take advantage of a potential air pocket on the last lock-up expiry in mid-May.

From a buy-and-hold perspective, particularly if the discount narrows, the FS Credit Opportunities Corp. fund is less attractive. Our key takeaway is that FSCO is best viewed as a hybrid loan CEF / BDC given its significant private debt allocation and high fee structure. In this context, its longer-term performance is somewhat disappointing. This, along with the FS Credit Opportunities Corp.'s high fee structure, suggests that investors shouldn't expect the discount to tighten fully to sector average levels.