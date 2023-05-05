Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 11:41 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.82K Followers

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Slabin - Investor Relations

David Zaslav - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gunnar Wiedenfels - Chief Financial Officer

JB Perrette - Chief Executive Officer and President, Global Streaming and Games

Conference Call Participants

Doug Mitchelson - Credit Suisse

Robert Fishman - MoffettNathanson

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Peter Supino - Wolfe Research

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Jessica Reif Ehrlich - Bank of America Securities

Matthew Thornton - Truist Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Additionally, please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded. I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andrew Slabin, Executive Vice President, Global Investor Strategy. Sir, you may now begin.

Andrew Slabin

Good morning and welcome to Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q1 earnings call. With me today is David Zaslav, President and CEO; Gunnar Wiedenfels, our CFO; and JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games.

Before we start, I’d like to remind you that today’s conference call will include forward-looking statements that we make pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include comments regarding the company’s future business plans, prospects and financial performance. These statements are made based on management’s current knowledge and assumptions about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. In providing projections and other forward-looking statements, the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update them.

For additional information on factors that could affect these expectations, please see the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to the company’s

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.