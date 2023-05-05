Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Realty Income And Simon Property Group: Graham Numbers Say It's REIT Time

May 05, 2023 1:09 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O), SPGVNQ1 Comment
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The REIT sector is currently the second most attractive market sector in terms of its yield spread against risk-free interest rates.
  • After a closer examination, we concluded that the sector’s attractiveness is not caused by a few dominant stocks.
  • Our examination also revealed two individual stocks that we like better than the sector itself: Realty Income Corporation and Simon Property Group, Inc.
  • Both stocks pass all criteria that Graham has developed to pick defensive stocks and offer a sizable margin of safety at their current prices.
Stock market stock trading investment real estate business concept

Rasi Bhadramani

Thesis

Recent market fluctuations have made the real estate investment trust ("REIT") sector an intriguing opportunity. As shown in the chart below (BTW, welcome to download it here), the REIT sector (approximated by VNQ) is currently the second top-ranked sector

A screen shot of a chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

A picture containing text, line, screenshot, plot Description automatically generated

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

A picture containing text, line, screenshot, plot Description automatically generated

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, plot Description automatically generated

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

A screenshot of a chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

A picture containing text, line, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

