Rasi Bhadramani

Thesis

Recent market fluctuations have made the real estate investment trust ("REIT") sector an intriguing opportunity. As shown in the chart below (BTW, welcome to download it here), the REIT sector (approximated by VNQ) is currently the second top-ranked sector in terms of its yield spread against risk-free interest rates, coming only after the energy sector. As such, it is our view that the sector is poised to rebound given that the recent rate hike may well be the last one.

Source: author

Sometimes, a sector was made attractive or unattractive only because of a few dominating stocks in the sector. Therefore, it is always a good idea to check the trees' level after looking at the forest. Plus, as value investors, experiences have taught us that if a sector is attractive, we can always find some attractive individual stocks in the sector that are even more attractive - if we just do some extra work.

And we did the extra work. Our conclusion is that the current REIT sector is indeed attractive, not because of a few overweight stocks. And in the meantime, our investigation also found two individual REIT stocks that we like even better than the sector: Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

In the remainder of this article, we will elaborate on the above in more depth following a framework developed by Ben Graham (the framework we used to do our screening in the first place).

O and SPG at a glance

The following two charts already do a good job showing why we like O and SPG better. The first chart shows the resilience of these two businesses. In the turbulent year of 2022, these two individual stocks actually showed LOWER volatility than the sector, losing only 5.5% and 7.8% respectively, against the sector average of 18%. At the same time, both companies have strong fundamentals and financials (more on this later). The combination of price corrections and stable fundamentals has resulted in a sizable valuation discount. As shown in the second chart below, O currently offers an FWD yield of 4.94%, which signals an undervaluation of 15.6% compared to its 4-year average yield of 4.27%. Similarly, SPG's FWD yield of 6.29% also signals a sizable undervaluation of 9.1%, too, compared to its 4-year average yield of 6.86.

And next, we will explain why I view their fundamentals as stable and the implications of the above valuation discounts.

Source: Seeking Alpha data Source: Seeking Alpha data

Benjamin Graham's framework

As aforementioned, our screening process has followed the framework outlined in Graham's classic, The Intelligent Investor. More specifically, these are the rules used in our screening (more details can be found in my earlier article):

Is the company large, prominent, and conservatively financed? Dividend record. For defensive stocks, Graham emphasized the importance of using dividends as a measure of the stability of its moat. He prefers to see "a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more". Adequate Earnings Growth in the past. And Graham's definition for "adequate growth" is a minimum increase of at least 1/3 in EPS over the past ten years (i.e., about 2.9% CAGR). Finally, are the valuation multiples moderate enough to leave a margin of safety?

I assume most REIT investors are very familiar with O and SPG's basics already. So, it is self-evident that O and SPG check off many of the above criteria (e.g., scale, prominence, dividend records). So, my analysis next will be more concentrated on their financials, growth prospects, and return potential.

O and SPG: Balance sheet

Leverage is also an area worth a close examination, especially for REIT companies. The third box, whether they are conservatively financed, requires a closer look.

As illustrated in the chart below (top panel), O maintains an interest coverage ratio of 2.89x, while SPG has a ratio of 4.29x. The chart also shows that both SPG and O's current interest coverage are near their highest levels in a decade. To wit, O's average interest coverage ratio in the past 10 years was ~2.33x, and SPG's was ~3.5x. The assessment of their balance sheet strength is further supported by the debt/EBITDA ratio (see the bottom panel). O's ratio currently hovers at 5.5x and SPG's ratio is ~5.8x. Approximately, this means it will take 5~6 years of their EBITDA income to completely pay off their debts, which is consistent between the two of them, consistent with their historical averages as seen, and also consistent with our rule of thumb.

Final word - our assessment is that both O and SPG pass Graham's first set of criteria. They are large, prominent, and conservatively financed.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

O and SPG: Dividend and growth

Both companies have been paying dividends in the long term, longer than Graham's requirement of 20 years. Furthermore, O has been maintaining consecutive dividend growth for more than 25 years. The growth rates have been 4.17% in the past 3 years and 3.93% in the past 5 years. SPG's dividend growth was interrupted amid the COVID pandemic as seen below. But over a 10-year period, its dividend has shown a growth rate of 5.3% CAGR, quite healthy in both absolute terms and also quite consistent with O's rates.

It is my opinion that dividends are the best measurement of a REIT company's owners' earnings. If you subscribe to this school of thought, then their earnings growth easily passes Graham's requirement too. As previously mentioned, Graham's definition of sufficient growth entails a minimum earning increase of one-third over 1 decade, translating into an annual growth rate of 2.9%, far below O and SPG's past dividend growth rates.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

O and SPG: Graham P/E and Graham number

Finally, let's check the last Graham criterion - valuation. As aforementioned, Graham was a value investor at heart, and he suggested several techniques for investors to determine the appropriate price to pay for a given stock while leaving some margin of safety. Here, we will focus on two of his recommendations: the so-called Graham P/E and Graham number.

First, let's compute the Graham P/E. According to the Graham P/E, a business should be worth 8.5+2x growth rates (i.e., a completely stagnant business should be valued at around 8.5 times P/E).

In O's case, according to consensus estimates, its AFFO growth rate is projected to be 4.0% in the 3 years to come (i.e., consistent with its past dividend growth rates). In SPG's case, growth is projected to be 2.9%. Thus, the Graham P/AFFO for O would be 16.5x (8.5 + 2 * 4.0 = 16.5). And for SPG, it would be 14.3x (8.5 + 2 * 2.9 = 14.3). As such, at its current market price, O's actual P/AFFO multiple is 14.99x, representing a 9% discount from the Graham P/E. And SPG's actual P/AFFO multiple is only 9.04x, representing a whopping 37% discount from the Graham P/E.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data. Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Of course, the true meaning of margin of safety means is to be always conscious of the uncertainties in our own calculations. Instead of asking "Are my analyses correct", investors should always be asking "How do I find out the uncertainties in my analysis"?

And here, I will use the Graham number for cross-checking purposes (as shown in the table below). Graham advises against paying more than 15 times earnings or 1.5 times book value. However, a higher P/E multiple may be justifiable if the P/BV ratio is lower and vice versa. The Graham Number captured this tradeoff and is calculated as the square root of 22.5 (which equals 15 times 1.5), the EPS (or AFFO for REITs), and the book value.

Using the inputs obtained from Seeking Alpha as of this writing and replacing EPS with AFFO for REIT companies, the Graham Number for O is $63.6, which is essentially the same as its market price (a small difference of only 3%). In contrast, the Graham Number for SPG is ~$49, less than ½ of its current market.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data. Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Risks and final thoughts

Risks specific to Realty Income Corporation and Simon Property Group, Inc. have been detailed thoroughly by other Seeking Alpha authors. As such, here I want to comment on the risks and uncertainties associated with the Graham framework used in this article.

As seen above, the Graham number and Graham P/E can paint drastically different valuation pictures, especially in the case of SPG. One limitation in the Graham number (yes, even Graham's method has flaws) is that it is based on the DOLLAR value of a company's book (i.e., the book value, BV). In other words, it ignored the fact that each dollar on the book can have different earnings powers at different companies.

For example, O's return on equity and also total capital is typically in the 2-3% range as seen in the chart below. However, SPG's return on equity and capital are higher by serval folds. Its average return on capital hovers around 7% and its return on equity around 70% in recent years. Therefore, each dollar of SPG's BV (which consists mostly of its property) should be worth more than each dollar of O's property. This difference in earning power is not captured in the Graham number. And in my view, this is the main uncertainty in the analysis here.

To conclude, recent market volatilities have made the REIT sector very attractive judging by its yield and yield spread relative to risk-free rates. After examining the stocks in the sectors, our conclusion is that the sector is indeed attractive. Its attractiveness is not caused by a few dominant stocks. And our screening of the sector also revealed two individual stocks that we like better than the sector itself: Realty Income Corporation and Simon Property Group, Inc. Both stocks pass all criteria that Graham has developed and are for sale at sizable discounts according to our assessment.