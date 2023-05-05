Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 12:10 PM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.82K Followers

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Straube - Head of Investor Relations

Arkadiy Dobkin - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jason Peterson - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

David Grossman - Stifel

Margaret Nolan - William Blair

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup

Tyler DuPont - Bank of America

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the EPAM Systems First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today David Straube, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Straube

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. By now you should have received your copy of the earnings release for the company's first quarter 2023 results. If you have not, a copy is available on epam.com in the Investors section. With me on today's call are Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO and President; and Jason Peterson, Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind those listening that some of our comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the company's earnings release and SEC filings. Additionally, all references to reported results that are non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to the comparable GAAP measure and are available in our quarterly earnings materials located in the Investors section of our website.

With that said, I'll now turn the call over to Ark.

Arkadiy

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.