Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Don't Bank On It

May 05, 2023 1:20 PM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, WAL, PACW, PACB1 Comment
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.42K Followers

Summary

  • I do not think our banking crisis is over. Much of this centers on the Fed raising rates too far and too fast, which is causing all kinds of havoc, especially our community and regional banks.
  • All the members of the KBW Bank Index, including some of America’s largest banks, have noticeably retreated. The $2.5 billion SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund is on pace for its lowest price since September 2020.
  • Things out there in the financial sector may be much worse than we realize, and I would be more than a little cautious in putting any equity money into banks now.

Bank collapse background

da-kuk

I have been writing “Out of the Box” for more than twenty years now. Most of the time, I have enjoyed thinking things through and sharing them with you. I will admit, candidly, that there have been a few times when writing my commentary was

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.42K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.