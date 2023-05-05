Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cameron Goldade - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Burrows - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jaret Sprott - Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer

Janet Loduca - Senior Vice President, External Affairs & Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer

Stuart Taylor - Senior Vice President & Corporate Development Officer

Chris Sherman - Senior Product Manager, Amplify Life Insurance

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Rob Hope - Scotiabank

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Robert Catellier - CIBC Capital Markets

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Q1 2023 Results. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, May 05, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Cameron Goldade, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Cameron Goldade

Thank you, Joanna, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Pembina's conference call and webcast to review highlights from the first quarter of 2023.

On the call today, we also have Scott Burrows, President and Chief Executive Officer along with other members of Pembina Senior Officer team including; Jaret Sprott, Janet Loduca, Stu Taylor, and Chris Sherman.

I'd like to remind you that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, judgments, and projections. Forward-looking statements we may express or imply today are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Further, some of the information provided refers to non-GAAP measures. To learn more about these forward-looking statements and non-GAAP

