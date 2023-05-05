Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Lucas - Vice President, Investor Relations

George Oliver - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Olivier Leonetti - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Chris Snyder - UBS

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Joe O’Dea - Wells Fargo

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen

Brett Linzey - Mizuho Americas

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Johnson Controls Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jim Lucas, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jim Lucas

Good morning and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss Johnson Controls’ second quarter fiscal 2023 results. The press release and all related tables issued earlier this morning as well as the conference call slide presentation can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at johnsoncontrols.com.

Joining me on the call today are Johnson Controls’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver; and Chief Financial Officer, Olivier Leonetti.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during our presentation today, we will make forward-looking statements. Listeners are cautioned that these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Johnson Controls. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to carefully review the risk factors and cautionary statements in our most recent Form 10-Q, Form 10-K and today’s release. We will also reference certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of

