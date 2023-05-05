Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Realty Income Corporation: My Dollar Store Darling

May 05, 2023 2:29 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)CVS, DG, DLTR, KR, TSCDF, TSCDY, WBA, WMT2 Comments
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.93K Followers

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation tenants are uniquely set up to bear the brunt of any prolonged recession, possibly increasing their revenue.
  • Realty Income stock looks cheap on a modified Graham Number basis, and the monthly dividend yield is now higher than the risk-free rate.
  • Realty Income Corporation is also one of the highest yielding dividend aristocrats. There are only three REITs on the list, along with Federal Realty Investment Trust and Essex Property Trust.

Dollar General store shop building sign entrance, people on parking lot with redbox and ice machines

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Recession proof tenants

When looking for real estate investment trusts ("REITS") and income stocks in an environment where the cost of capital is rising by the month, the quality and resiliency of a business in the face of

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha projections O

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha accumulated deprecation O

Seeking Alpha

realtyincome.com/our-portfolio tenants

realtyincome.com/our-portfolio

realtyincome.com/our-portfolio top 10 industries

realtyincome.com/our-portfolio

Realty Income 8K debt maturities

Realty Income 8K

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.93K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. Many of my articles are effectively book reviews through application.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, WBA, WMT, CVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.