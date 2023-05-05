Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 1:30 PM ETConstruction Partners, Inc. (ROAD)
SA Transcripts
Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Black - Investor Relations

Jule Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Greg Hoffman - Chief Financial Officer

Ned Fleming - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Andy Wittmann - Baird

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson, Davis & Company

Stanley Elliott - Stifel

Brian Russo - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Construction Partners, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Rick Black with Investor Relations. Thank you. Mr. Black, you may begin.

Rick Black

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Construction Partners conference call to review the second quarter results for fiscal 2023. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of constructionpartners.net. Information recorded on this call speaks only as of today, May 5, 2023.

So, please be advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the date of any replay or transcript reading. I would also like to remind you that the statements made in today’s discussion that are not historical facts, including statements of expectations or future events or future financial performance are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We will be making forward-looking statements as part of today’s call that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company’s control. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to this morning’s earnings press release for our disclosure on forward-looking statements. These factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in detail in the company’s filings with the Securities

