Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 1:35 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)
Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Susan Gille - Manager of IR

John Larsen - Chairman and CEO

Robert Durian - Executive VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Dariusz Lozny - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Alliant Energy Conference Call for First Quarter 2023 Results. This call is being recorded for rebroadcast. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Susan Gille, Investor Relations Manager at Alliant Energy.

Susan Gille

Good morning. I would like to thank all of you on the call and on the webcast for joining us today. We appreciate your participation.

Joining me on this call are John Larsen, Board Chair and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Following prepared remarks by John and Robert, we will have time to take questions from the investment community.

We issued a news release last night announcing Alliant Energy's first quarter 2023 financial results. This release as well as an earnings presentation that will be referenced during today's call are available on the Investor page of our website at www.alliantenergy.com.

Before we begin, I need to remind you the remarks we make on this call and our answers to your questions include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to be materially different. Those risks include, among others, matters discussed in Alliant Energy's press release issued last night and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to John.

John Larsen

Thank you, Susan. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us. To begin the call, I want

