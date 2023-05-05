Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 1:43 PM ETQuaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.82K Followers

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Tometich - President & CEO

Shane Hostetter - EVP & CFO

Robert Traub - General Counsel

Jeffrey Schnell - VP, IR

Conference Call Participants

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Quaker Houghton First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeffrey Schnell, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Schnell, you may begin.

Jeffrey Schnell

Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Andy Tometich, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Shane Hostetter, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Traub, our General Counsel. Our comments relate to the financial information released after the close of the US markets yesterday, May 4, 2023. Our press release and accompanying slides can be found on our investor website.

Both the prepared commentary and discussion during this call may contain forward-looking statements reflecting the company's current view of future events and their potential effect on Quaker Houghton's operating and financial performance. These statements involve uncertainties and risks, which may cause actual results to differ. The company is under no obligation to provide subsequent updates to these forward-looking statements. The presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, and the company has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the Appendix of the presentation materials, which are available on our website. For additional information, please refer to our filings with

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.