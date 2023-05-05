Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fed Update: Jay Powell Is Trying To Walk And Chew Gum At The Same Time

May 05, 2023
Michael Gray
Summary

  • Fed Chairman Powell has been fighting battles on two seemingly incongruent fronts.
  • His first goal is to meet his primary mandate of conducting monetary policy to promote stable prices.
  • His second goal is to uphold his responsibility to promote the safety and soundness of individual financial institutions.
  • The disconnect between these two objectives is that the tool to battle the first, namely raising interest rates, is the main reason why there are problems with the second.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell has been fighting battles on two seemingly incongruent fronts.

The first is his attempt to meet one of his primary mandates of conducting monetary policy to promote stable prices.

The second

United States Core PCE Price Index Annual Change

Trading Economics

Fed Rate Hikes

Federal Reserve

Fed Total Assets

FRED

SOMA Treasury Holdings

Federal Reserve

SOMA MBS

Federal Reserve

Total Holdings

Federal Reserve

KBW REgional Bank Index

Bloomberg

Loans for Problem Banks

Federal Reserve

Total Loans for Problem Banks

Federal Reserve

Total Fed Assets

Fred

Weekly Fed Losses

Federal Reserve

Earnings Remittances due to Treasury

Federal Reserve

dot plot

FOMC

This article was written by

Michael Gray
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

