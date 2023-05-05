Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bank Of England: 4 Scenarios For The May Meeting

May 05, 2023
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • Hawkish inflation and wage data last month point to another 25 basis-point rate Bank of England rate hike on Thursday.
  • But the Bank's recent emphasis on the lagged impact of past tightening suggests the bar for subsequent moves remains high.
  • Unless there's some really unwelcome economic news over the next few weeks, we expect a pause in June.

Bank of England in London

georgeclerk

By James Smith, Antoine Bouvet, Chris Turner

Four scenarios for the Bank of England's May meeting

Bank of England Actions/Comments

INGMarket forecasts based on spot prices on 5 May

Markets expect the Bank of England to diverge from other central banks

GDP & USD Swap Spreads

Refinitiv, ING

Contributions to Headline CPI

Macrobond, ING calculations, Bank of EnglandBank of England forecasts taken from the February Monetary Policy Report

Bank of England Inflation Forecasts

Bank of England

Hawks & Doves

Bank of England, ING

Continued draw on private investors is a challenge for gilt investors

Bank of England, DMO, ING

This article was written by

