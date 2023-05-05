Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Tyler Technologies: Well-Positioned In A Growing Market

Next Capital profile picture
Next Capital
1 Follower

Summary

  • Tyler is a leading provider of software to local governments in a market with significant modernization potential, representing a TAM of over $12 billion.
  • The company offers a comprehensive range of back-office enterprise software solutions for government operations.
  • Tyler company's competitive position remains strong, and its expanding TAM and shift to SaaS should mitigate long-term revenue growth risks and improve gross margins.
  • I keep a year-end price target of $464 on the stock based on a forward EV/Sales multiple of 9x and a 2024 revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Next Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

CAD home insulation

Laurence Dutton

TYL's stock price movement

Seeking Alpha

TYL's market growth

Company Presentation

TYL's Valuation Metric vs Peers

TYL's Valuation Metric vs Peers (YCharts)

This article was written by

Next Capital profile picture
Next Capital
1 Follower
I have a master's degree in finance and have worked for four years as a sell-side analyst covering stocks in the food and healthcare sector. I remain on the lookout for undervalued companies and manage my discretionary concentrated equity portfolio. I will continue to write on companies in which I hold a position or intend to do so in the future. The purpose of my analysis is to inform readers about my point of view and engage in a critical discussion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.