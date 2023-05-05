Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randall Burton - Director, Finance, Treasurer & IR

Heath Deneke - President, CEO & Chairman

William Mault - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gregg Brody - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Randall Burton, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Randall Burton

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. If you don't already have a copy of our earnings release, please visit our website at www.summitmidstream.com, where you'll find it on the homepage, Events and Presentations section or Quarterly Results section. With me today to discuss our first quarter of 2023 financial and operating results is Heath Deneke, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; Bill Mault, our Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of our senior management team.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may include, but are not limited to, our estimates of future volumes, operating expenses and capital expenditures. They may also include statements concerning anticipated cash flow, liquidity, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Please see our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, as well as our other SEC filings for a listing of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.

Please also

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.