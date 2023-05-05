Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Desperately Seeking Yield: May 5, 2023

May 05, 2023 3:19 PM ETWIP, TIP, JNK, EMLC, IHY, VWO, VNQ, VEA, BND, PICB, VTI, BWX, VNQI
Summary

  • Trailing yields have increased for most of the major asset classes recently, based on a set of ETF proxies.
  • The highest payout rate by far is still found in inflation-protected government bonds ex-US, which topped 9% over the past 12 months, according to Morningstar.com.
  • As always, a key decision for yield seekers is whether the safe-haven Treasury market offers a compelling alternative.

Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

Trailing yields have increased for most of the major asset classes recently, based on a set of ETF proxies. The question is whether the relatively high payout rates offset concerns for the possibility of capital losses in the near term.

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

