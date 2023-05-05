Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 2:25 PM ETProto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Frankman – Vice President and Corporate Controller

Rob Bodor – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Schumacher – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Troy Jensen – Lake Street Capital Markets

Jim Ricchiuti – Needham

Brian Drab – William Blair

Greg Palm – Craig-Hallum

Ben Rose – Battle Road Research

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Proto Labs' Q1 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jason Frankman, Vice President and Corporate Controller. You may begin.

Jason Frankman

Thank you, Shamolin, and welcome, everyone, to Proto Labs' first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Rob Bodor, Proto Lab's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Proto Labs issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The release is available on the company's website. In addition, a prepared slide presentation is available online at the web address provided in our press release.

Our discussion today will include statements relating to future performance and expectations that are or may be considered forward-looking statements and subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to our earnings press release and recent SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for information on certain risks that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements made today.

The results and guidance we will discuss include non-GAAP financial measures consistent with our past practice. Please

