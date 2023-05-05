Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Kukla - Director, IR

Neal Lux - President, CEO & Director

David Williams - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Daniel - Daniel Energy Partners

Daniel Pickering - Pickering Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Forum Energy Technologies' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Gigi, and I'll be your core leader for today's call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the conference over to Rob Kukla, Director of Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.

Rob Kukla

Thank you, Gigi. Good morning, and welcome to FET's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Neal Lux, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lyle Williams, our Chief Financial Officer. We issued our earnings release yesterday, and it is available on our website.

Please note that we are relying on the safe harbor protections afforded by federal law. Listeners are cautioned that our remarks may contain information other than historical information. These remarks should be considered in the context of all factors that affect our business, including those disclosed in FET's Form 10-K and our other SEC filings.

Finally, management's statements may include non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these measures, you may refer to our earnings release. During today's call, all statements related to EBITDA refer to adjusted EBITDA. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are first quarter 2023 to fourth quarter 2022.

I will now turn the call over to Neal.

Neal Lux

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. I would like to begin today's call by emphasizing 3 key points. First and foremost, we are focused on meeting or exceeding the commitments we make to our customers and investors. We accomplished that during the first

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.