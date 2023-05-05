Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 2:30 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 5, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristi Barnett - Corporate Communications and IR

Gilmore O’Neill - CEO

Baisong Mei - Chief Medical Officer

Michelle Robertson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joon Lee - Truist Securities

Samantha Semenkow - Citi

Dae Gon Ha - Stifel

Steve Seedhouse - Raymond James

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo

Ernie Rodriguez - Cowen

Rick Bienkowski - Cantor Fitzgerald

Rich Law - Credit Suisse

Ry Forseth - Guggenheim

Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets

Cheng Li - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Editas Medicine’s First Quarter Conference Call. All participants are now in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of this call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the Company’s request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Cristi Barnett, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at Editas Medicine.

Cristi Barnett

Thank you, Camilla. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release providing our financial results and recent corporate updates. A replay of today’s call will be available in the Investors section of our website approximately two hours after its completion. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

As a reminder, various remarks that we make during this call about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the SEC as

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.