Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 2:30 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ivan Marcuse - Vice President of Investor Relations

Peter Huntsman - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Phil Lister - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Abigail Jacobsen - Wells Fargo

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Kieran De Brun - Mizuho

Daniel Rizzo - Jefferies

John Roberts - Credit Suisse

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global

Jeff Zekauskas - J.P. Morgan

Matthew DeYoe - Bank of America

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Huntsman Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ivan Marcuse. Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Ivan Marcuse

Thank you, Maria, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Huntsman's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining us on the call today are Peter Huntsman, Chairman, CEO, and President; and Phil Lister, Executive Vice President and CFO. This morning, before the market opened, we released our earnings for the first quarter of 2023 via press release and posted to our website, huntsman.com. We also posted a set of slides on our website, which we will use on the call this morning while presenting our results.

During the call, we may make statements about our projections or expectations for the future. All substance are forward-looking statements, and while they reflect our current expectations, they involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. You should review our filings

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.