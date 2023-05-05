Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 2:44 PM ETRE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Schulz - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations

Steve Joyce - Chief Executive Officer

Ward Morrison - President & Chief Executive Officer, Motto Mortgage & Wemlo

Nick Bailey - President & Chief Executive Officer, RE/MAX, LLC

Karri Callahan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

John Campbell - Stephens

Tommy McJoynt - KBW

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Ryan McKeveny - Zelman & Associates

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the RE/MAX Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Abby, and I will be facilitating the audio portion of today's call.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Andy Schulz, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Schulz?

Andy Schulz

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to RE/MAX Holdings' first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations section of www.remaxholdings.com for all earnings-related materials, and to access the live webcast and the replay of the call today. If you are participating through the webcast, please note that you will need to advance the slides, as we move through the presentation.

Turning to slide two, our prepared remarks and answers to your questions on today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those related to agent count, franchise sales and open offices, financial measures and outlook, brand expansion, competition, technology, housing and mortgage market conditions, capital allocation, dividends, share repurchases, strategic and operational plans, and business models.

Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates. RE/MAX Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.