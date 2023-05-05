Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 2:47 PM ETThe E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolyn Micheli - Head, IR

Adam Symson - President & CEO

Jason Combs - CFO

Lisa Knutson - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Dan Kurnos - Benchmark Company

Michael Kupinski - Noble Capital Markets

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scripps' First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. The instructions will be provided at that time. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, the call is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the call over to our host, Ms. Carolyn Micheli. Please go ahead.

Carolyn Micheli

Thanks, Brad. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for a discussion of The E.W. Scripps Company's financial results and business strategies. You can visit scripps.com for more information and a link to the replay of this call. A reminder that our conference call and webcast include forward-looking statements and actual results may differ. Factors that may cause them to differ are outlined in our SEC filings. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statements we make today.

Included in this call will be a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are provided as supplements to assist management and the public in their analysis and valuation of the company. These metrics are not formulated in accordance with GAAP and are not meant to replace GAAP financial measures and may differ from other company's uses or formulations. Included in our earnings release are the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP measures reported in our financial statements.

We'll

