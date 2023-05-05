Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Aker ASA (AKAAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 2:51 PM ETAker ASA (AKAAF)
Aker ASA (OTCPK:AKAAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fredrik Berge - Head of Investor Relations

Oyvind Eriksen - President and CEO

Svein Stoknes - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fredrik Berge

Hi, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Aker's First Quarter Results 2023. My name is Fredrik Berge, and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Please note the following change to our quarterly earnings material moving forward. For Q1, Q3 and Q4, Aker will not publish a separate quarterly report. We will instead continue to provide the CEO letter and the presentation, including comprehensive financial tables. We are now also including more extensive historical data in these tables. In addition, we are publishing this data in XL format for an improved user experience. For the half year and annual reporting, we will, of course, continue to publish a separate half year and annual report as previously. For feedback or questions, please do not hesitate to get in contact.

Now we will start today's presentation with Aker's President and CEO, Oeyvind Eriksen, who will take you through the highlights of the quarter and recent developments. Our CFO, Svein Stoknes will then take you through the financials for the quarter in more detail.

And with that, I hand it over to Oeyvind Eriksen.

Oyvind Eriksen

Thank you, Fredrik, and good morning, everyone. Aker closed the first quarter of 2023 with high activity across the portfolio, both within conventional energy, renewables and other segments. Oil and gas production reached a record level, coupled with industry-leading and record low emissions intensity.

Key developments include the decision to sell Aker Energy to Africa Finance Corporation, or AFC, a transaction that closed shortly after the quarter end. The plan of development was subsequently submitted by AFC, a positive milestone towards achieving the project's

