Rackspace Technology: Everything But The 'Kitchen Sink'
Summary
- Today, we circle back on Rackspace Technology, Inc., a once-promising cloud concern that has fallen on hard times.
- The company recently had a 'kitchen sink' quarter which contained numerous charges and write downs.
- Rackspace did generate positive cash flow in FY2022 and is very cheap on a price to sales basis.
- A falling knife to avoid or a potential turnaround story in the making? An updated investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
It's not your enemies who condemn you to solitude, it's your friends”― Milan Kundera.
Today, we put Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) back in the spotlight for the first time since our initial article on this small cap tech concern in June of last year. Our concluding take on RXT at that time was the following:
Rackspace seems like it is dead money for now while we wait for a turnaround in margins or perceptions about them."
Avoiding the shares was the right call, as Rackspace Technology, Inc. stock has fell by more than 80% since our initial piece on it. Is this Busted IPO finally in the "buy zone" at current trading levels or is it still a "falling knife" to be avoided? An updated analysis follows below.
Company Overview:
Texas-headquartered Rackspace Technology, Inc. is an end-to-end multi-cloud technology services concern that develops and operates customer cloud environments across all major technology platforms. The company most recently debuted on the markets in August 2020, raising net proceeds of $666.6 million at $21 a share. The shares currently trade under $1.50 a share and sport an approximate market capitalization of $290 million.
Fourth Quarter Results:
The company reported fourth quarter numbers on February 22nd. Rackspace had non-GAAP earnings per share of six cents, a penny above expectations. Revenues rose just over one percent on a year-over-year basis to $787 million, some $10 million more than expectations.
Management then made the last stanza of 2022 something hopefully of a final "kitchen sink" quarter. Leadership is splitting the firm into two business units, Public Cloud and Private Cloud.
Rackspace took $217 million of non-cash impairment charges during the quarter. This consisted of a charge of $129 million for goodwill and another for $75 million for asset impairment. The asset impairment charge was for the company's current San Antonio headquarters facility as the company is relocating to North San Antonio. The goodwill write-off was due to the decline in market capitalization following the ransomware attack on Rackspace's Hosted Exchange email business. This attack happened on December 2nd of last year and resulted in Rackspace abandoning its Hosted Exchange email environment. migrating customers’ accounts to Microsoft 365.
For the fiscal 2022 year, Rackspace took goodwill charges of $535 million. Not surprising given the massive amount of market cap the company has shed since going public. The company also had $146 million of asset impairment charges in FY2022. Capital expenditures did drop from $203 million in FY2021 to $142 million in FY2022. Finally, the company brought in a new CFO in mid-November of last year. This follows an appointment of a new CEO in September. The company's Q4 report had something of a "clear the decks" feel to it. Not surprising given the recent management changes.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
Since fourth quarter result hit, a half dozen analyst firms have reiterated/downgraded the stock as a Hold/Sell, including Raymond James and Citigroup. Price targets proffered range from $1.50 to $4.00. Credit Suisse seems the lone optimist on the stock right now with a buy rating and $6.10 price target on RXT.
Just over eight percent of the outstanding shares are currently held short. There has been no insider activity in the shares so far in 2023. In late November of last year, a company director purchased nearly $550,000 worth of equity at just over $4.50 a share.
The company ended FY2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $241 million and no balance outstanding on their $375 million revolving credit facility. The two provided just over $600 million in total liquidity for the company. In addition, Rackspace had cash flow from operating activities of $40 million in 4Q2022 and $259 million for all of FY2022. The company had free cash flow of $25 in Q4 and $179 million for all of fiscal 2022.
It should be noted Rackspace has a great deal of debt on its balance sheet. Fortunately, given the current credit environment, Rackspace has no significant debt maturities until 2028.
Verdict:
The current analyst firm consensus has Rackspace losing four cents a share in FY2023 as sales decline in the low single digits to $3.04 billion. Next year, they foresee a profit of 7 cents a share on a very slight rise in revenue.
Rackspace Technology, Inc. is dirt cheap both on a price to sales basis and operating cash flow basis. Unfortunately, that is before taking into consideration its nearly $3.5 billion in long-term debt. In addition, the company is projected to be marginally profitable in 2024 and is likely to face economic headwinds as the possibility of a recession seems to increase by the week.
Rackspace's far-off debt maturities give it time to right the ship and it has made significant management changes over the past couple of quarters to lead that effort. This is a story worth watching, but I have to see some additional progress to this potential turnaround play before I invest in Rackspace Technology, Inc.
People never know what they are capable of until all other options run out.”― Lance Conrad.
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.