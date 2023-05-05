primeimages

Background

Odds are that if you have even a passing interest in growth investing or have spent any time watching CNBC, you have heard of fund manager Cathie Wood and her ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). The fund has gained notoriety over the past three years or so, due to (at least in some part) Wood's high-flying claims about the companies and assets owned by the fund. From calling Tesla (TSLA) a $2,000 stock to predicting Bitcoin (BTC-USD) would be worth over $1,500,000 by 2030, Wood has a knack for making outlandish claims that cause some investors to cheer and others to groan.

And yet, for all the hype, the fund has experienced a near-parabolic rise and fall, going from a near $30 low in 2020 to almost $160 in February 2021. Prices fell almost as quickly back to earth, and shares trade in the mid $30s today.

In this article we will take a look at the fund's holdings and assess what we believe the future of the fund to be now that the era of zero interest rates is over.

The Fund Basics

The objective of the fund, according to the latest ARK website as of this writing, is as follows:

ARKK is an actively managed Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that seeks long-term growth of capital by investing under normal circumstances primarily (at least 65% of its assets) in domestic and foreign equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of disruptive innovation.

The fund is also relatively concentrated, holding between 35-55 positions according to the website, and the sector, market cap, and country exposure of the fund as of March 2023 is as follows.

Based on the current breakdown of the fund's investments, cloud computing, digital media, and e-commerce make up the lion's share of the thematic breakdown, while about 85% of the fund is invested in large and medium cap companies.

The top ten holdings of the fund pictured above further drive home the point that ARKK is unique in its concentration, with the ten largest holdings making up 64% of the fund's investments.

Is It Working?

The answer to this question, of course, depends on your time frame. If you've held ARKK since 2016 then you'd say "kind of" since you are likely at a breakeven point for your investment, but if you bought into ARKK in the last twelve months then your answer is probably an emphatic "no."

The above chart plots the holdings of ARKK by portfolio weight (the horizontal axis) and performance over the past twelve months (the vertical axis). In the last twelve months five of the fund's largest holdings are down more than 40%, while only seven have posted gains in the same period.

Investors seem to be on the fence about whether or not the fund is worth new money at this time as well. Flows into ARKK have stalled out somewhat since around April 2021, right around the fund's peak.

Will It Work In The Future?

ARKK bulls, up to this point, are likely to shrug--so what? So what if the holdings are down? Cathie Wood, after all, is more than optimistic about the prospects for ARKK's positions, so why shouldn't we be, also?

Let's return to the fund's objective: the fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that possess innovative, disruptive technology. The questions that investors need to ask themselves, then, are:

What sectors or markets are likely to contain companies producing disruptive innovations? And, Is ARKK's management positioned and able to recognize such companies?

We can speculate endlessly about what sectors and markets will produce disruptive technology, but in a non-zero interest rate environment it is highly unlikely that the public markets will do so. This has to do with the broad re-introduction of the concept of risk premium into the equity markets and, importantly, how large institutional investors will position themselves to earn returns.

Further--as evidenced by the history of many of ARKK's holdings--most disruptive technologies incubate in the private markets, go through various rounds of funding in the venture capital universe, and then are eventually brought to the public markets. Using history as a guide, this cycle typically rewards the private market investors and punishes the public buyers of many of these companies (go see the charts for WeWork (WE), Lyft (LYFT), et cetera), but it is how a lot new technology is invented.

Now that the market has returned to its historic norm of punishing money-losing companies, it is unlikely that the old sort of turbo-charged growth stocks will return to prominence in the near to mid future. Since investing in private markets can be, to put it delicately, quite risky for ETFs, we believe there is little chance that ARKK could successfully pull off an investment in a private company with truly revolutionary technology (like, say, a nuclear fusion outfit). Instead, it will have companies like Teladoc (TDOC) and Zoom (ZM) to choose from.

As far as evaluating management, well, we believe that ARKK's performance and the statements made by its management in regards to the future potential of its holdings will have to guide investors' decisions there. For us, the track record speaks for itself.

The Bottom Line

We believe that ARKK will have an exceedingly difficult time living up to the targeted 15% annual return goal stated by its management. We also think that the fund's concentration and high level of conviction by management could perpetuate something of an investment blind spot whereby management could have difficulty in recognizing regime changes within the market. Risks to our thesis include a rapid reduction in interest rates that brings cheap credit back into the market and creates a catalyst for high-growth companies to surge again. For today, however, we think that risk is low, while the risk inherent in ARKK's strategy is quite high.