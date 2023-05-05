Stanley Black & Decker: A Fallen Dividend King
- The overproduction really hurt their business and the effects are still being felt.
- In addition, returns on capital are below average and are unlikely to improve rapidly in the near future.
- Therefore, I would not invest in this company at the moment.
Thesis
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), a favorite of many dividend investors due to its status as a dividend king, reported its Q1 results on May 4, and they were not what many expected. Yes, they reduced their inventories as expected, but this had a significant impact on their margins during this period.
I would argue that the new members of the management team have a difficult task ahead of them in getting the company back on track. At this point, I would not bet on Stanley Black & Decker to beat the S&P 500 in total returns over the next 5 years.
Analysis
Stanley Black & Decker knows what it needs to do to get its business rolling again. Paying down debt, strengthening the balance sheet, returning margins to previous levels, and returning money to shareholders. But the task is harder than it sounds.
In the first quarter, net sales were down 12% year-on-year to $3.9 billion. And gross profit margins and especially operating profit margins have taken a big hit.
The operating profit margin was only 0.3% in the last quarter, down from 7.8%. The positive thing is that it is not negative, but the destocking is not over, so there are likely to be more quarters like this. But the GAAP operating margin for Q4 was -0.1%, so it is a minor success.
Inventory reduction improved by 200m in the last quarter and 1bn overall since mid-2022. Targets for H1 are 500m and 750m to 1bn for FY23.
The gross profit margin, once in the 35% range, which is also the multi-year target, fell to 21.2%. According to the earnings call, the weather was partly to blame for the weak sales and margins.
On a less positive note, full year EPS guidance was lowered from -$1.65 to $0.85 to -$1.65 to $0.60. So the overproduction has really had a hard impact, leading to margin problems and problems because some of the stock is hard to sell without a big discount.
Net debt is often cited as a problem for Stanley Black & Decker, but in my opinion, this should not be the main issue for shareholders as the cash position + revolving credit facilities are sufficient to cover this in the short term and a large part of the debt is not due until 2040 and later.
My biggest concern is that the market is very competitive with the likes of Bosch, Makita (OTC:MKTAY) or Hilti and that Stanley Black & Decker has no real competitive advantage. They have a brand name that is well known, but so do all the other competitors. Furthermore, there are no real barriers to entry in this market to protect the company.
The low single-digit return on capital is also further evidence that the market is tough and that Stanley Black & Decker cannot deliver high ROC in this environment. As long-term returns often follow long-term ROC, this should give you an idea of what future returns might look like.
The gross margin problems often mentioned by management are also evident here. However, if we also look at the net profit margins, we see that despite falling gross profit margins, net profit margins have not been hit as hard.
They are much more volatile, but close to the long-term average. However, one of the biggest impacts is on EPS, and it is very clear from this chart that the business is having a tough time.
And depending on how the 2022 financial year goes, EPS could fall even further and turn negative, as the guidance suggests is a possibility.
The big question now is what happens to the dividend if EPS is negative for an extended period. Will the dividend be paid out of debt, or will it be cut or suspended?
Because of the depressed earnings, the EV/EBIT multiple that I like to use to see if something is expensive is currently 21x, and that is clearly too expensive for a company like Stanley Black & Decker. Their long-term average of around 15x, on the other hand, is usually a fair valuation.
Conclusion
Stanley Black & Decker has some small future growth opportunities due to the electrification trend, but I am not sure it will be enough.
There is no real moat and the return on capital is relatively low, showing that capital allocation is not really efficient. The title of dividend king, which is very important, could also be at risk in the future if business does not improve.
If we believe that the return on capital is a good guide to future long-term returns, we could argue that it will be in the single digits. So, all things considered, I would not invest in this company at the moment as I think there are better opportunities than betting on a turnaround.
The new management team and the planned measures may well be the right thing to do, but it could take a long time to see results, and even before the problems there was a sharp underperformance in terms of total returns relative to the S&P 500.
