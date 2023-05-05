anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) reported its Q1 2023 financial results on May 3, 2023, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.

The firm provides a range of fundraising, engagement, and learning management solutions to organizations worldwide.

Given the likelihood of a private equity firm bidding competition for acquiring Blackbaud, Inc., my outlook for the stock at around $71 is a Hold.

Blackbaud Overview

Blackbaud, Inc. is a software company that provides cloud-based software and services for nonprofits, foundations, and other social good organizations.

The company's products help organizations manage their donors, volunteers, and finances, as well as offer a learning management system and related services.

The firm is headed by president and CEO Mike Gianoni, who was appointed CEO in 2014 and was previously Group President, Financial Institutions Group at Fiserv.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

CRM software for managing donors, volunteers, and other constituents

Fundraising software for managing campaigns, events, and other fundraising activities

Marketing software for email marketing, social media marketing, and other activities

Analytics software for measuring and reporting on the impact of social good work

Marketplace

API

Related professional services.

The firm acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts, as well as through partner referrals.

Blackbaud operates in the fundraising software space, which, according to a market research report by DataIntelo, was an estimated $2.5 billion in 2021.

That market is forecast to reach $4.4 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated moderate CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The fundraising software market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing popularity of crowdfunding platforms, a growing number of nonprofits and other social enterprises, the increasing use of mobile technology, and a growing awareness of the importance of philanthropy.

While Blackbaud has a number of competitors, a notable one is Salesforce’s Nonprofit Cloud, which offers a number of the same functions in an integrated platform on a widely-recognized system.

Blackbaud’s Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has risen per the following chart:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has risen slightly in recent quarters:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have increased significantly in Q1 2023:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has turned negative in Q1, 2023:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Operating leverage by quarter has followed the trajectory shown below:

Operating Leverage (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have trended further into negative territory:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, BLKB’s stock price has risen 23.63% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s (IGV) fall of 7.92%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $24.1 million in cash and equivalents and $878 million in total debt, of which $19.1 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $191.6 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $9.4 million. The company paid a hefty $112.4 million in stock-based compensation, or SBC, in the last four quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Blackbaud

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Enterprise Value / Sales 4.2 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 44.0 Price / Sales 3.3 Revenue Growth Rate 10.1% Net Income Margin -4.7% EBITDA % 9.5% Market Capitalization $3,540,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,440,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $201,200,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.96 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

BLKB’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 19.5% as of Q1 2023’s results, so the firm needs significant improvement in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 10.1% EBITDA % 9.5% Total 19.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Commentary On Blackbaud

In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted growth in bookings despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Notably, transactional revenue, which is about one-third of the firm’s total revenue base, have remained ‘resilient’ as the company's rate increases have taken effect.

Management didn’t disclose any company retention rate metrics, other than to say they were ‘higher’ than before.

Total revenue for the quarter rose only 1.8% year-over-year, and gross profit margin was one percentage point higher.

SG&A as a percentage of revenue rose six percentage points, a negative development, and operating income dropped sharply into negative territory during the quarter as earnings per share remained heavily negative.

The company has been subject to a buyout offer from Clearlake Capital, for $71.00 per share, which Clearlake has reiterated after the Board rejected its original offer.

At $71, the company would be valued at an EV/Revenue multiple of around 4.2x and EV/EBITDA of 44x.

It’s likely Clearlake desires Blackbaud for its high free cash flow, which the private equity firm can load up more debt against while paying itself a fat ‘dividend’ and flipping the company public again in a few years.

With the stock price trading just above the $71 offer price, shareholders may be betting Clearlake will increase its offer or the offer will attract other suitors willing to pay a higher price.

My guess is that Blackbaud, Inc. stock will trade higher for either reason, as acquirers believe we are coming to the end of the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hiking cycle and the cost of capital environment will only improve going forward.

With a lower cost of capital, private equity acquirers are more favored and the downward pressure on technology company valuation multiples will be reduced, so a private equity buyout for better-run technology companies would appear to make sense now.

Given the likelihood of a bidding competition for Blackbaud, Inc., my outlook for the stock at around $71 is a Hold.