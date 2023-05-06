Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Lucid Group, Honeywell, Hyatt And Icahn Enterprises

May 06, 2023 10:15 AM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID), DIS, HON, H, CTVA, SGE, FSR, ACCD
SA Stocks To Watch
The April CPI report due out on May 10 is the headliner event of the week with economists forecasting a 0.3% month-over-month increase in inflation for the month and 5.5% year-over-year gain. The inflation read arrives just as Federal Reserve members move out of a blackout period and make the rounds again with speeches. Following up the CPI print, the latest update on producer prices will be released on May 11 to also give inflation watchers another talking point. Seeking Alpha analyst John Matson's said in his breakdown of the recent Federal Reserve meeting that FOMC members are staying right on track in the fight against inflation, but pointed to other variables in the mix such as the weakening U.S. dollar and bank liquidity issues.

The earnings focus turns next week on small cap stocks with a large number of members of the Russell 2000 Index report due to report. The Russell 2000 has sharply underperformed the S&P 500 Index this year amid worries over economic growth, interest rates, and inflation. Of note, the Russell 2000 index recently registered the Death Cross on its chart, with the 50-day moving average falling below the 200-day average. Some of the key earnings reports to watch in the week ahead from larger companies include updates from Disney (NYSE:DIS) (preview), Airbnb (ABNB), Tyson Foods (TSN), Fox (

