Falling Trade Deficit Suggests A Weakening U.S. Economy

Summary

  • The total deficit came in at -$64.2B, which is the second-smallest deficit since January 2021.
  • The latest month suggests the trend of a shrinking deficit is not yet over.
  • The Trade Deficit is down from the records set last year, but the US is still printing very large Deficits relative to history.

By SchiffGold

The March Trade Deficit decreased for the first time in four months. The total deficit came in at -$64.2B, which is the second-smallest deficit since January 2021. This might seem like good news but it's yet another indication of a weakening

US Trade Balance - Surplus/Deficit Monthly Data

Figure: 1 Monthly Plot Detail

Current Value Compared to 1 month ago and 1 year ago | Trailing Twelve Month Comparison

Figure: 2 Trade Balance Detail

US Trade Balance - Surplus/Deficit Monthly Data

Figure: 3 Historical Net Trade Balance

US Trade Balance - Net Services Relative Size

Figure: 4 Historical Services Surplus

US Trade Balance - Surplus/Deficit TTM

Figure: 5 Trailing 12 Months (TTM)

TTM US Trade Deficit as a % of GDP

Figure: 6 TTM vs GDP

US Trade Balance - Surplus/Deficit Historical

Figure: 7 Year to Date

This article was written by

SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

