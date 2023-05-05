Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (CDNIF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (OTCPK:CDNIF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Isabel Troya - Head of Investor Relations

Pedro Losada - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Isabel Troya

Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Logista’s First Half Results Presentation. I'm Isabel Troya, Head of IR for the Group; and today, Pedro Losada, our CFO will walk you through the results obtained during the first half of 2023 fiscal year. At the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A session in which we will answer the questions submitted through the platform. You may write your questions at any time during the presentation.

Now, Pedro, if you may, we can proceed with the presentation.

Pedro Losada

Thank you, Isabel, and good afternoon to everyone. Thanks for attending this call. I would like to start the presentation by giving you some color or our main highlights for the period.

Focusing on our results, despite the adverse environment that we had during the period where inflation has remained high affecting growth expectations, Logista has obtained outstanding results in its main indicators.

Economic sales has recorded a 40% increase year-on-year. Adjusted EBIT 23% increase up to €183 million, and net profit has reached €126 million, which is a 43% increase. We will give you more details on all financial figures throughout the presentation.

Looking on to the second highlight, we have been focused our efforts during the six months working on the integration of the three companies we announced last year. In the following slides, I will give you more details on the different actions we are taking towards obtaining the synergies we had already identified between the new acquisitions and Logista.

We also wanted to stress our strong commitment towards ESG. During

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.