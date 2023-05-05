Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Prestridge – Vice President, Finance and Treasury

Grayson Pranin – Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Salah Gamoudi – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officers

Conference Call Participants

Good morning, and welcome to SandRidge Energy's Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Scott Prestridge, Vice President, Finance and Treasury. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Scott Prestridge

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. With me today are Grayson Pranin, our CEO and COO; Salah Gamoudi, our CFO and CAO; as well as Dean Parrish, our SVP of Operations. We would like to remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements and assumptions, which are subject to risk and uncertainty, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We may also refer to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted G&A and other non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures can be found on our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Grayson.

Grayson Pranin

Thank you, and good morning. I'm pleased to report on another good quarter of results and that the company's efficient activity continues to translate to meaningful free cash flow from our producing assets this past quarter and projected into 2023. Before expanding on this, Salah will touch on a few highlights.

Salah Gamoudi

Thank you, Grayson. Production for the quarter averaged 16.7 MBoe per day and oil production increased approximately 22% from the first quarter of 2022, driven by the higher oil content of our new Northwest STACK wells. Over the quarter, the

