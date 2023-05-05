Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Mychajluk - Investor Relations

Dick Warzala - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mike Leach - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Ted Jackson - Northland Securities

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Allied Motion Technologies First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Craig Mychajluk, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Craig Mychajluk

Yes. Thank you and good morning everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today as well as your interest in Allied Motion. Joining me on the call are Dick Warzala, our Chairman President and CEO; and Mike Leach, our Chief Financial Officer. Dick and Mike are going to review our first quarter 2023 results and provide an update on the company's strategic progress and outlook after which we'll open up for Q&A.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released yesterday after the market closed. If not, you can find it on our website at alliedmotion.com along with the slides that accompany today's discussion.

If you're reviewing, those slides please turn to slide two for the Safe Harbor statement. As you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements on this call during the formal discussion as well as during the Q&A. These statements apply to future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated on today's call.

These risks and uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the earnings release as well as with other documents filed by the company with

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.