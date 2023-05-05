Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 4:17 PM ETSpok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Al Galgano - Investor Relations

Vince Kelly - Chief Executive Officer

Calvin Rice - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Al Galgano

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Spok Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I am joined by Vince Kelly, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Wallace, President of Spok Inc. and Chief Operating Officer; and Calvin Rice, Chief Financial Officer.

Please be advised that, on today's call we will not be taking any questions after management's prepared remarks, as we will be hosting our Investor Day program subsequent to this earnings call. During the Investor Day program, there will be ample opportunity for questions from both the in-person participants and the webcast listeners.

I also want to remind everyone that, today's conference call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to Spok's future financial and business performance. Such statements may include estimates of revenue, expenses and income as well as other predictive statements or plans which are dependent upon future events or conditions. These statements represent the company's estimates only on the date of this conference call and are not intended to give any assurance as to actual future results.

Spok's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Although, these statements are based upon assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable they are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Please review the Risk Factors section relating to our operations and the business environment, which are contained in our first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q, and related documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please note that, Spok assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements from past or present filings and conference calls.

With

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.