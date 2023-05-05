Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCPK:HLTOY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Tsamaz - Chairman and CEO

Babis Mazarakis - Chief Financial Officer

Panayiotis Gabrielides - Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer Segment

Evrikos Sarsentis - Head of IR and M&A

Conference Call Participants

Stamatios Draziotis - EuroBank Equities

Patrick Morris - Barclays.

Osman Memisoglu - Ambrosia Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Geli, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Vote conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Tsamaz, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Babis Mazarakis, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Panayiotis Gabrielides, Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer segment; and Mr Evrikos Sarsentis, Head of IR and M&A. Mr. Tsamaz, you may proceed.

Michael Tsamaz

Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon to all of you. The first quarter we reported earlier today enforced our confidence that we are implementing the right strategy in the phase of development.

As you know, will have weighted our bank proposition on the quality of networks we built and the services we offer rather than competing on price alone. Even if vigilance will certainly be required more than ever, in 2023, the group's performance, this quarter shows that we are on the right track and our execution is paying off.

At group level, the slight drop in revenues we experienced this quarter was mainly due to the low margin international wholesale traffic as well as the comparable base in Romania, and I'll get back to what we're doing to address that in a minute.

In Greece, on the other hand, international wholesale was the main headwind. But excluding what is largely

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.