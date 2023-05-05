Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 4:24 PM ETBrooge Energy Limited (BROG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Valter Pinto - Managing Director-KCSA Strategic Communications

Lina Saheb - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Paul Ditchburn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Brooge Energy 2022 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn to introduce your host, Valter Pinto, Managing Director for KCSA Strategic Communications. Thank you. You may now begin.

Valter Pinto

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Welcome to the Brooge Energy 2022 financial results conference call. On today's call will be Lina Saheb, Interim CEO; and Paul Ditchburn, CFO.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements. All statements that address our operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate occurring in the future are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and are not on the information currently available to our management team.

Our management team believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made. However, you should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from our historical experiences or our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to those described in risk factors and elsewhere in our annual report

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.