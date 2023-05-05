Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emily Duncan - Vice President, Investor Relations

Joe Dominguez - President & Chief Executive Officer

Dan Eggers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners

Paul Zimbardo - Bank of America

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI

Ross Fowler - UBS.

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Constellation Energy Corporation First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a Q&A answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder this call may be recorded.

I would like to now introduce your host for today's call, Emily Duncan, Vice President of Investor Relations. Emily you may begin.

Emily Duncan

Thank you, Leah. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Constellation Energy Corporation's first quarter earnings conference call. Leading the call today are Joe Dominguez, Constellation's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Eggers Constellation's Chief Financial Officer. They are joined by other members of Constellation's senior management team who will be available to answer your questions following our prepared remarks.

We issued our earnings release this morning along with the presentation, all of which can be found in the Investor Relations section of Constellation's website. The earnings release and other matters, which we discuss during today's call contain forward-looking statements and estimates regarding Constellation and its subsidiaries that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ from our forward-looking statements based on factors and assumptions discussed in today's material and comments made during this call. Please refer to today's 8-K and Constellation's other SEC filings for discussions of risk factors and

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.