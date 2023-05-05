Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Signs Of Normalization And New Stresses Highlight The April Jobs Report

May 05, 2023 4:45 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • April's jobs report, released today, showed strength, but March and February's numbers were revised downwards.
  • There are signs of normalization in the report.
  • Yet, the constrained supply side of the labor market remains inflationary.

Hands of business owner holding hiring sign. Businesswoman hanging hiring sign in cafe entrance. Boss advertising that hr is hiring staff. Small business owner hanging message in shop door

PeopleImages

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released April’s employment report. The report showed better than expected job growth in the month of April, offset by downward revisions in February and March’s numbers. Overall, the economy created 253,000 new jobs in

April jobs report summary

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Summary of Recent Jobs Report Averages

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Continuing Claims 4 Week Moving Average

Department of Labor

Average duration of unemployment

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Number of unemployed over 27 weeks

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Unemployment rate by age

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Job Openings Less Unemployed

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Job Openings less Unemployed

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Labor Force Participation

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Labor Force Participation by Age

Bureau of Labor Statistics

CPI and Average Hourly Earnings

Bureau of Labor Statistics

About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

