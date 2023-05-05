PeopleImages

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released April’s employment report. The report showed better than expected job growth in the month of April, offset by downward revisions in February and March’s numbers. Overall, the economy created 253,000 new jobs in the month of April with the unemployment rate dropping to 3.4%, tying the lowest level set in this business cycle back in January. The unemployment rate is now 110 basis points lower than the Fed’s updated 2023 projection made back in March. While the February and March numbers were revised downward, the three-month average for job creation is still notably higher than it was in the two years prior to the pandemic.

Despite the initial reading of the report, there are indications that the labor market is beginning to normalize. Over the past several weeks, continuing jobless claims, which is those who are still unemployed beyond their initial claims, has steadily increased. These levels are now aligned with pre-pandemic levels and are indicative of a robust labor market, versus a supply side shortage.

Along with the rise in continuing claims has been an increase in the average duration of unemployment. The average unemployment duration is now 20.9 weeks, up for the second month in a row, and at its highest level since November. The number of workers unemployed for longer than 27 weeks is also up to 1.156 million, also the highest level since November.

Despite these signs of normalization, there continues to be dramatic data highlighting the supply shortages in the labor market. The newest is the unemployment rate among 20 to 24-year-olds, which dropped from 6.5% last month to 5.4% in April. This is the lowest reading on record and the only known reading below 6%, suggesting the economy is soaking up anyone willing to work.

Another measurement of labor force supply constraints lies in measuring the number of job openings less number of unemployed. Almost always negative (meaning more unemployed than job openings), the number leaped into the positive after the pandemic’s economic response. At one point, in March 2022, there were 6 million more openings than unemployed. While the April number is not available yet, March’s was just released at 3.75 million, a decline of 1.1 million in the last two months. This is a sign that the labor market is heading towards a supply/demand parity.

Yet, some hold out hope that the labor market will reach parity through the entry of non-participants versus the destruction of jobs. Individuals in this camp point to the labor force participation rate, which at 62.6% is still 70 basis points lower than before the pandemic. Digging into the demographics of labor force participation sheds light on the stark reality that 25 to 54 year old workers are participating more in the job market than they were before the pandemic. The 55 and over group continues to lag, suggesting a mass retirement is more behind the labor supply shortage than a demand for welfare benefits.

While nothing in the labor market suggests that the Fed should lower interest rates, average hourly earnings have come under increased observation as it can give insight towards inflation, which controlling is a top priority at the Fed. Average hourly earnings year over year rose 4.4% in April, compared to 4.3% in March. These wage growth levels remain above the averages of the business cycle prior to the pandemic, and with the recent lock step movement between wages and inflation, one must wonder if we will see below 5% price growth soon.

Overall, the labor market is heading towards normalization, mainly through the reduction of surplus job openings. There are still considerable supply side stresses that remain in place, particularly with labor force participation among those over the age of 55. Until these constraints are under control, there will continue to be an upward push on wages and consequently, prices.