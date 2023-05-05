Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 4:48 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Timothy Willi - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

George Gresham - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Ruppel - Chief Revenue Officer

Jess Unruh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shray Gurtata - Barclays

Joel Riechers - Truist

Matthew Hurwit - Jefferies

Adib Choudhury - William Blair

James Rush - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Green Dot Corporation First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Timothy Willi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Timothy Willi

Thank you, Anne. Good afternoon, everyone. Today, we are discussing Green Dot's first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Following our remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. Our most recent earnings release that accompanies this call and webcast can be found at ir.greendot.com.

As a reminder, our comments may include forward-looking statements and expectations regarding future results and performance. Please refer to the cautionary language in the earnings release and in Green Dot's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

During the call, we will refer to our financial measures that do not conform with generally accepted accounting principles. For the sake of clarity, unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on a non-GAAP basis. Information may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP data presented by other companies. Quantitative reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial information to the directly comparable GAAP financial information appears in today's press release. The content of this call is property of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.