Early in May, shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) went public as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has spun off its consumer product business. The spinoff, through means of an IPO, has been a success as shares have seen a solid post-IPO performance. Investors like the pure-play business with improved prospects for value creation and growth, yet a high valuation and still some talc-related liabilities on the books make me quite cautious.

Kenvue Inc. is better known as the consumer health business of Johnson & Johnson, which has sharpened its focus on its dominant drugs business as well as medical equipment operations, and, therefore, decided to spin off this business. JNJ continues to be a major shareholder, and for some time to come, apparently.

Kenvue claims to be the largest pure-play consumer health company and generated some $15 billion in sales in 2022. The company claims that over a billion consumers use its products to live healthier lives every day. The product lineup includes well-known consumer product brands like Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, Band-Aid, and many others.

Operating at the intersection of the healthcare and consumer goods market, the company believes that the growth outlook for the business is sound, focusing on categories such as self-care, skin health and beauty, as well as essential health.

In such categories, Johnson has, and aims to have, leading brand positions to benefit from the long-term expected growth of these categories. The business is spread pretty evenly between these categories, yet in terms of geographical coverage, it is the North American region which is overrepresented. This region is responsible for half of sales, with the majority of the remaining sales generated in EMEA and the Asia-Pacific region.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Johnson & Johnson sold nearly 173 million shares at $22 per share, with the offering being priced just above the midpoint of the preliminary offering range of $20-$23 per share. The company thereby raised $3.8 billion in gross proceeds, excluding the greenshoe option. The former parent company will retain 91% of the outstanding shares following the IPO, keeping control of the company (at least for now).

With 1.89 billion shares outstanding, equity of the company is now valued at $41.6 billion. This excludes a $7.7 billion net debt load, which gives the company an enterprise valuation of $49.3 billion.

Sales for the fiscal year 2022 (which ends in January 2023) came in at $15.0 billion, virtually unchanged from the year before. The company posted pro forma operating earnings at nearly $2.5 billion, with pro forma net earnings reported at $1.5 billion, equal to $0.77 per share. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.6 billion for the year and $3.6 billion in EBITDA. Based on the reported net debt load as discussed above, leverage ratios are reasonable at just over 2 times EBITDA.

While the flattish revenue trends in 2022 do not look too exciting, this comes amidst tough comparables following the pandemic of course. The good thing is that preliminary first quarter results reveal a $3.85 billion revenue number, up more than 7% on the year before, as this growth number even includes a four-point headwind from a strong dollar. Adjusted EBITDA is set to improve to $840-$895 million, with adjusted earnings set to improve from $613 million in the first quarter of last year to $630 million at the midpoint of the range.

This should drive earnings to surpass the $0.80 per share number in 2023 as such a number translates into a 27 times earnings multiple (at the issue price). This earnings power is coincidentally the same as the anticipated dividend, which reveals a decent 3.6% dividend yield, making that organic growth has to come from execution, with few remaining cash flows left to add inorganically to the business.

Valuations have risen a bit further, as KVUE shares trade at $26 and change following the first day of trading, pushing up the valuation by some $8 billion here.

Concluding Remark

The reality is that I like the pure play nature of the Kenvue Inc. business, and the potential to improve execution on its own, but the valuation here looks quite demanding. After all, the company is reporting decent mid-double-digit operating margins already and now trades near 30 times earnings. While some margin expansion and organic growth might reveal some upside, there are some risks as well, outside the regular and most obvious risks.

There is another key risk out there, quite an elephant in the room. Johnson & Johnson is, of course, dealing with legacy talc asbestos claims. While the mother company of Kenvue will assume the liabilities in North America, the same cannot be said for all the other geographical regions.

For me, it is the combination of these risks, but moreover, a very high valuation from the get-go, which makes me quite cautious here, with no reasons to participate in the Kenvue Inc. IPO or the aftermath trading now.