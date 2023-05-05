B4LLS

A Quick Take On Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS:CA) recently reported its Q1 2023 financial results, beating revenue and earnings per share estimates.

The firm provides supply chain planning and management software worldwide.

Given management's strong forward growth guidance, the firm's debt-free balance sheet and solid free cash flow, my outlook on Kinaxis Inc. at its current price of around CAD$181 is a Buy.

Kinaxis Overview

Kinaxis Inc. is a software company that provides cloud-based supply chain planning and management software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Kinaxis' CEO is John Sicard.

Businesses use the firm's software in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, retail, and healthcare.

Kinaxis' primary offerings include the following:

RapidResponse: A cloud-based platform that helps businesses plan, source, and deliver products and services.

Demand Driven MRP: Helps businesses optimize their supply chains.

RapidPlan: Assists in planning and execution of production schedules.

RapidReact: Enables organizations to respond to disruptions in their supply chains.

RapidStart: Software for businesses to implement Kinaxis solutions quickly.

Kinaxis acquires new customers through a variety of channels, including direct sales, partnerships with systems integrators, consulting firms, technology companies, and channel partners.

Kinaxis' Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Verified Market Research, the market for supply chain management software and services was an estimated USD$22.5 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach USD$56.7 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are demand for increased supply chain visibility, especially after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, the chart below from Allied Market Research shows the supply chain management market changes between 2020 and 2030, by solution type:

Supply Chain Management Market (Verified Market Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Epicor Software

HighJump

Info

IBM

JDA Software Group

E2open

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

Descartes Systems Group

Others.

Kinaxis' Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter has grown per the following chart:

Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit margin by quarter has dropped in recent quarters:

Gross Profit Margin (Seeking Alpha)

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have produced the following trajectory:

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has fluctuated around breakeven:

Operating Income (Seeking Alpha)

Operating leverage by quarter turned negative in the most recent quarter:

Operating Leverage (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have varied recently but with some strong quarterly results:

Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

(All data in the above charts is IFRS and CAD$)

In the past 12 months, Kinaxis Inc.'s stock price has risen 33.36% vs. that of Manhattan Associates, Inc.'s (MANH) rise of 43.24%, as the chart indicates below:

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with CAD$368.5 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments, and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was CAD$38.7 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for CAD$17.3 million. The company paid CAD$38.5 million in stock-based compensation, or SBC, in the last four quarters, the highest in the previous eleven quarters.

Valuation And Other Metrics For Kinaxis

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM) Amount Enterprise Value/Sales 9.2 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 126.6 Price/Sales 9.7 Revenue Growth Rate 27.1% Net Income Margin 2.4% EBITDA % 7.2% Market Capitalization $4,870,000,000 Enterprise Value $4,580,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $55,990,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $0.40 Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha, CAD$)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

Kinaxis' most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 34.3% as of Q1 2023's results, so the firm has performed fairly well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 27.1% EBITDA % 7.2% Total 34.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha.)

Commentary On Kinaxis

In its last earnings announcement (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023's results, management highlighted a high new customer win rate (without providing metrics) despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment driving some prospects to delay their purchase decisions under greater scrutiny.

The firm recently announced a relationship with HAVI, a company that manages the supply chains of global quick-service restaurant chains.

Total revenue for Q1 rose 11.4% year-over-year but gross profit margin dropped a full eleven percentage points.

SG&A as a percentage of revenue rose seven percentage points, indicating the firm is spending significantly more for each incremental dollar of revenue.

Looking ahead, management guided 2023 total revenue to be CAD$580.5 million at the midpoint of the range, which, if achieved, would represent a 20% revenue growth rate over 2022.

The company's financial position is quite strong, with ample liquidity, no debt, and positive free cash flow.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing KXS:CA at an EV/Sales multiple of around 9.2x.

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 5.5x on April 27, 2023, as the chart shows here:

EV/Next 12 Months Revenue Multiple Index (Meritech Capital)

So, by comparison, Kinaxis is currently valued by the market at a substantial premium to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of April 27, 2023.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the potential for a macroeconomic slowdown, which may reduce trade activity, lengthening sales cycles, and reducing revenue growth.

In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Revenue valuation multiple has bounced around within a range, but made no net headway, returning to slightly above 9x, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below:

EV/Sales Multiple History (Seeking Alpha)

A potential upside catalyst to the stock could include a pause in central bank interest rate hikes, reducing downward pressure on valuation multiples across the technology vertical.

Given Kinaxis Inc. management's strong forward growth guidance, the firm's debt-free balance sheet, and solid free cash flow, my outlook on Kinaxis at its current price of around CAD$181 is a Buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.