ESS Tech: Q1 Guestimate And Path To Transparency

May 05, 2023 6:19 PM ETESS Tech, Inc. (GWH), GWH.W
Summary

  • ESS Tech remains very tight-lipped for a company launching a promising new technology that should be trumpeting its accomplishments.
  • Digging out recognized revenue on units already shipped remains pick and shovel work.
  • Investors may not have heard about a change in outside auditors because it was announced on a Friday afternoon.
  • Completion of automated lines, and commissioning of them, should have begun to chip away at towering quarterly R&D expense.

concept of a modern high-capacity battery energy storage system in a container located in the middle of a lush meadow with a forest in the background. 3d rendering

concept of a modern high-capacity battery energy storage system in a container located in the middle of a lush meadow with a forest in the background. 3d rendering (Stock image not ESS Tech specific).

Petmal

I believe ESS Tech (

Energy Warehouse Unit estimates

Energy Warehouse Estimates (Authors summation of company announcements)

Warranty Expense

Warranty Expense (Footnote 8 to 10Q's and 10k)

Electric Phred profile picture
Electric Phred
5.5K Followers
Have made bundles in rust belt. Have made-- and lost-- bundles in high tech. Former registered rep, business degree, doing vc and private company investments, while looking for stock picks on a regular basis.

