Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 5:23 PM ETNorthwest Pipe Company (NWPX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.83K Followers

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Montross - President & Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Wilkins - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Wright - Henry Investment Trust

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Northwest Pipe Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to, Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. Please go ahead.

Scott Montross

Good morning, and welcome to Northwest Pipe Company's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Scott Montross, and I am the President and CEO of the company. I'm joined today by Aaron Wilkins, our Chief Financial Officer. By now, all of you should have access to our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday, May 3, 2023, at approximately 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast and it is available for replay.

As I begin, I'd like to remind everyone that statements made on this call regarding our expectations for the future are forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our other SEC filings for a discussion of such risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin with a review of our first quarter performance and outlook. Aaron will then walk you through our financials in greater detail. Our first quarter results came in slightly better than our expectations. We generated revenue of $99.1

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.