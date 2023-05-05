Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.84K Followers

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chiara Valentini - Vice President, Strategic Finance and IR

John Kousinioris - President and CEO

Todd Stack - EVP, Finance and CFO

Kerry O'Reilly Wilks - Executive Vice President, Legal, Commercial and External Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Rob Hope - Scotiabank

John Mould - TD

Dariusz Lozny - Bank of America

Ben Pham - BMO

Mark Jarvi - CIBC Capital Markets

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Naji Baydoun - AI Capital Markets

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Chris Varcoe - Calgary Herald

Operator

Good morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to TransAlta Corporation's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Ms. Valentini, you may begin your conference.

Chiara Valentini

Great. Thank you, Sergio. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to TransAlta's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. With me today are John Kousinioris, President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Stack, EVP, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; and Kerry O'Reilly Wilks, EVP, Legal, Commercial and External Affairs.

Today's call is being webcast, and I invite those listening in the phone lines to view the supporting slides that are posted on our website. A replay of the call will be available later today, and the transcript will be posted to our website shortly thereafter.

All the information provided during this conference call is subject to the forward-looking statement qualification set out here on Slide 2, and detailed further in our MD&A and incorporated in full for the purposes of this -- of today's call. All amounts referenced during the call are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

The non-IFRS terminology used, including adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations, and free cash flow are also reconciled in the MD&A

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.