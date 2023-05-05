Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Pason Systems Inc. (PSYTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCPK:PSYTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Celine Boston - Chief Financial Officer

Jon Faber - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets

Eddie Kim - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joelle, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pason Systems Inc.'s [First] (ph) Quarter [2023] (ph) Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

The contents of today's call are protected by copyright and may not be reproduced without the prior consent of Pason Systems, Inc. Please note the advisory is located at the end of the press release issued by Pason Systems yesterday, which describe forward-looking information. Certain information about the company that is discussed on today's call may constitute forward-looking information. Additional information about Pason Systems, including the risk factors relevant to the company, can be found in its annual information form. Thank you.

Celine Boston, CFO, you may begin your conference.

Celine Boston

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for attending Pason's 2023 first quarter conference call. I'm joined on today's call by Jon Faber, our President and CEO.

I'll start today's call with an overview of our financial performance in the first quarter. Jon will then provide a brief perspective on the outlook for the industry and for Pason and we'll then take questions.

I'm very pleased to report on Pason's first quarter 2023 results, which continue to demonstrate our strong competitive positioning, the increasing demand for our products and technologies and significant operating leverage. Pason generated consolidated revenue of $98.2 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 32% improvement

