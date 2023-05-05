Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Gold Contracts For Immediate Delivery Explode Higher

Summary

  • In 5 days, the COMEX has seen 4,190 contracts open and stand for immediate delivery.
  • Net new contracts are contracts that open after the delivery month begins and stand for immediate delivery.
  • The gold price is taking a breather after a strong week in anticipation of the jobs number today.

Golden explosion

traffic_analyzer/iStock via Getty Images

By SchiffGold

In 5 days, the COMEX has seen 4,190 contracts open and stand for immediate delivery. This is the strongest start to a month going back at least 2 years, which includes the start of the war in

Gold historical deliveries for minor months

Figure: 1 Recent like-month delivery volume

Gold - Deliveries compared to OI at First Position

Figure: 2 24-month delivery and first notice

Gold Cumulative Net New Contracts After First Position

Figure: 3 Cumulative Net New Contracts

Gold: House Account Activity - BofA

Figure: 4 House Account Activity

Gold: Daily and Cumulative Change in Stock Since Last Report

Figure: 5 Recent Monthly Stock Change

Gold Open Interest countdown to contract first positions date

Figure: 6 Open Interest Countdown

Gold Open Interest countdown to contract first positions date

Figure: 7 Countdown Percent

Silver Historical deliveries for Major months

Figure: 8 Recent like-month delivery volume

Silver: House Account Activity - BofA

Figure: 9 House Account Activity

Silver: Daily and Cumulative Change in Stock Since Last Report

Figure: 10 Recent Monthly Stock Change

Palladium Monthly Delivery Volume

Figure: 11 Palladium Delivery Volume

Palladium Historical Stock of Eligible and Registered

Figure: 12 Palladium Inventory

Palladium Open Interest countdown to contract first positions date

Figure: 13 Open Interest Countdown

Historical Gold/Silver deliveries by year

Figure: 14 Annual Deliveries

This article was written by

