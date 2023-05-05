Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Delivery Hero: Profitability Message Is Positive But A Lot Of Adjustments Were Made

May 05, 2023 6:57 PM ETDelivery Hero SE (DLVHF)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
432 Followers

Summary

  • The company's FY23 adjusted EBITDA guidance and 1Q23 results are in line with expectations, with GMV growth expected to accelerate throughout FY23.
  • The key message delivered to the market during this 1Q23 earnings was the business now has a clearer path to profitability and FCF breakeven.
  • Lack of transparency in order figures makes it very hard to dissect the business fundamentals.
Woman receiving delivery at home

FG Trade

Thesis

Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF) is a food delivery company that is specially well known for its Food Panda delivery app. Unlike the other big players like Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF), Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:JTKWY) (OTCPK:TKAYF

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
432 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.