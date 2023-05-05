Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 7:08 PM ETCoreCard Corporation (CCRD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.84K Followers

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt White - Chief Financial Officer

Leland Strange - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hal Goetsch - B. Riley

Khadir Richie - Richie Capital Group

Avi Fisher - Long Cast Advisers

Matt White

Good morning, everyone. With me on the call today is Leland Strange, Chairman and CEO of CoreCard Corporation. He will add some additional comments and answer questions at the conclusion of my prepared remarks.

Before I start, I'd like to remind everyone that during the call we will be making certain forward-looking statements to help you understand CoreCard Corporation and its business environment. These statements involve a number of risk factors, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Factors that may affect future operations are included in our filings with the SEC, including our 2022 Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

As we noted in our press release, our strong performance continued in the first quarter of 2023, and we are pleased with our services revenue growth of 25% on a year-over-year basis. The components of our revenue for the first quarter consisted of professional services revenue of $8.3 million, processing and maintenance revenue of $5.4 million and third-party revenue of $1 million. As expected, we did not have any license revenue for the quarter.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $14.8 million, a 39% decrease year-over-year, driven by a decline in license revenue from $12.5 million in Q1 2022 related to the conversion of the General Motors portfolio compared to zero license revenue in the first quarter of 2023, which again was expected.

Services revenue defined as total revenue plus license revenue grew 25% in the quarter on a year-over-year

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.