Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 7:40 PM ETExpro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.84K Followers

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Quinn Fanning - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Jardon - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eddie Kim - Barclays

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti

Andrew Peters - T. Rowe Price

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Expro Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation. My name is Adi and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand over to Quinn Fanning, CFO. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.

Quinn Fanning

Welcome to Expro's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I am joined today by Expro, CEO, Mike Jardon. First Mike and I will share our prepared remarks then we will open it up for questions.

We have an accompanying presentation on our first quarter results that is posted on the Expro website, expro.com under the Investors section. In addition, supplemental financial information for the first quarter and prior periods is downloadable on the Expro website, likewise under the Investors section.

I'd like to remind everyone that some of today's comments may refer to or contain forward-looking statements. Such remarks are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements speak only as of today's date and the company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements as of any future date. The company has included in its SEC filings cautionary language identifying important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. A more complete discussion of these risks is included in the company's SEC filings, which may be accessed on the SEC's website sec.gov or on our website at expro.com.

Please

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.