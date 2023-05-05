Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 7:46 PM ETGlatfelter Corporation (GLT)
SA Transcripts
Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ramesh Shettigar - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Thomas Fahnemann - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Wool - Carlson Capital

Roger Spitz - Bank of America

Peter Galgay - Amitell Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Glatfelter's Q1 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ramesh Shettigar. Please go ahead.

Ramesh Shettigar

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning and welcome to Glatfelter's 2023 first quarter earnings conference call. This is Ramesh Shettigar Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. On the call to present our first quarter results is Thomas Fahnemann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Glatfelter and myself.

Before we begin our presentation, I have a few standard reminders. During our call this morning, we will use the term adjusted earnings as well as other non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these financial measures to our GAAP-based results is included in today's earnings release and in the investor slides. We will also make forward-looking statements today that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our 2022 Form 10-K filed with the SEC and today's release are available on our website, disclose factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them.

I will now turn the call over to Thomas.

Thomas Fahnemann

Thank you, Ramesh. Hello, everyone and welcome to Glatfelter's first quarter conference call for 2023. It's a real pleasure to be with you today. I'll begin today's call by highlighting that we have completed several meaningful actions throughout the quarter to progress our

