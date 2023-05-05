Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 8:31 PM ETThe Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN)
The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Frierson - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Allen Danzey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Hughes - SGF Capital

Daniel Frierson

Welcome everybody to our first quarter conference call. I have with me Allen Danzey, our CFO who will also be participating. As a reminder, our Safe Harbor statement is included by reference both to our website and the press release.

The company had net sales of approximately $67 million as compared to $77.5 million in the same quarter of last year. Operating income was $300,000 compared to a loss of $2,247,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The operating income in 2023 included expenses totaling $1,050,000 related to facility consolidations.

Our results from the first quarter reflected the positive impact of the restructuring efforts we initiated in 2022. Although, net sales in the first quarter of 2023 were 14% below the same period in the prior year, we had strong gross margins driven by more efficient operations from our manufacturing plants during the quarter.

A significant factor in the year-over-year sales decline was a loss of volume in the mass merchant channel with low strategy shifting toward lower price points.

Excluding our mass merchant sales net sales were down 7% from the prior year. The decline in year-over-year sales was primarily the result of high inflation and increased interest rates impacting consumer confidence and demand in the first quarter.

At this time, Allen if you would review our financial results, I would appreciate.

Allen Danzey

All right. Thank you, Dan. As Dan just mentioned, net sales in the first quarter of 2023 were $67.1 million comparing against $77.6 million in the first quarter of the prior year. Also as Dan was talking about our first

